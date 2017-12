Dec 19 (Reuters) - AUTORITÉ DE LA CONCURRENCE:

* CLEARS ACQUISITION OF BRICORAMA GROUP BY ITM ÉQUIPEMENT DE LA MAISON ‍​

* CLEARANCE SUBJECT TO COMMITMENTS TO DIVEST FIVE RETAIL OUTLETS AND TO TERMINATE FRANCHISE AGREEMENT‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2oI6JUM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)