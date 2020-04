BRIEF-Autosports Group Defers FY2020 Interim Dividend

April 2 (Reuters) - Autosports Group Ltd:

* FRONT-END VEHICLE SALES CONTINUE BUT THEY HAVE BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY NEGATIVELY IMPACTED

* FY2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND DEFERRED

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS VOLUNTARILY AGREED TO FORFEIT ALL DIRECTORS’ FEES FOR FINAL QUARTER OF FY2020

* TEMPORARY STAND DOWN OF UP TO 35% OF STAFF DUE TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF SOME DEPARTMENTS

* KEY MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL, FORFEIT FY2020 SHORT TERM AND LONG-TERM INCENTIVES, AGREE TO CUT BASE SALARY UPTO 40% UNTIL DEC 31

* COVID-19 MARKET UPDATE

* SMALLER VOLUME SALES DEPARTMENTS TEMPORARILY CLOSE WITH CUSTOMER TRAFFIC DIVERTED TO MAJOR METROPOLITAN DEALERSHIPS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: