May 5 (Reuters) - Autostrade Meridionali SpA:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 17.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES OUTLOOK FOR FY 2020 HEAVILY INFLUENCED BY POSSIBLE EVOLUTION OF CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS