Oct 10 (Reuters) - AutoWeb Inc:

* AutoWeb signs license agreement with DealerX

* AutoWeb Inc - ‍under deal ,autoWeb to receive perpetual license to access and use DealerX’s proprietary platform and technology

* AutoWeb Inc- ‍transaction consideration consists of a lump-sum payment to DealerX of $8.0 million upon execution of agreement​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: