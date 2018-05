May 15 (Reuters) - Autozone Inc:

* AUTOZONE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS

* AUTOZONE INC - ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* AUTOZONE INC - WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS