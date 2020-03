BRIEF-Autozone Online Sales Channel Continues To Operate As Normal

March 26 (Reuters) - Autozone Inc:

* AUTOZONE INC - ONLINE SALES CHANNEL CONTINUES TO OPERATE AS NORMAL.

* AUTOZONE INC - CONTEMPLATING ENTERING INTO A NEW 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $750 MILLION

* AUTOZONE INC - COMPANY HAS CREATED CONTINGENCY PLANS FOR THOSE MERCHANDISE CATEGORIES BELIEVED TO BE AT RISK

* AUTOZONE INC - SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF CO’S STORES REMAIN OPEN WITH MOST TRADITIONAL NON-HUB STORES TEMPORARILY OPERATING ON LIMITED HOURS

* AUTOZONE INC - ALSO CREATED CONTINGENCY PLANS FOR MERCHANDISE CATEGORIES SOURCED FROM CHINA