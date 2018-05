May 22 (Reuters) - AutoZone Inc:

* AUTOZONE 3RD QUARTER SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 0.6%; EPS INCREASES 17.3% TO $13.42

* Q3 SALES $2.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.71 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $12.94 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTER-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER