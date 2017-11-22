FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Autozone says‍ entered extension amendment to credit deal in which co's borrowing capacity under revolving credit deal increased to $2 bln​
Sections
Featured
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Reports
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
Exchange-traded funds
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2017 / 10:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Autozone says‍ entered extension amendment to credit deal in which co's borrowing capacity under revolving credit deal increased to $2 bln​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Autozone Inc

* Autozone-‍ entered extension amendment to credit deal in which co’s borrowing capacity under revolving credit deal increased from $1.6 billion to $2.0 billion​

* Autozone - ‍under extension amendment, co’s option to increase borrowing capacity under revolving credit deal raised to $800 million - SEC Filing​

* Autozone Inc - ‍under extension amendment, termination date of revolving credit agreement was extended from Nov. 18, 2021 until Nov. 18, 2022​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zurckZ) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.