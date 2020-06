June 1 (Reuters) - Auxly Cannabis Group Inc:

* AUXLY ANNOUNCES RECORD NET REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION IN Q1 2020

* AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP - QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $9.9 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF OVER 1,100%

* AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02