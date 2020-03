BRIEF-Ava Risk Group Says COVID-19 Epidemic To Have Impact On FY2020 Results

March 20 (Reuters) - Ava Risk Group Ltd:

* EXPECT UNDERLYING BUSINESS WILL ACHIEVE Q3 FY2020 REVENUES OF BETWEEN A$8.5M AND A$9.5M WITH AN ADDITIONAL A$2.1M FROM IMOD

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON FY2020 RESULTS AND THAT ALL PREVIOUS GUIDANCE WILL NEED TO BE RECONSIDERED

* COMPANY IS NOT IS A POSITION AT THIS STAGE TO PROVIDE ANY FURTHER GUIDANCE ON FY2020 OR FY2021

* AS AT 29 FEB, GROUP HELD A$3.3M IN CASH AT BANK & HAD NO EXTERNAL DEBT OR BORROWINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: