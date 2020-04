BRIEF-Avacta Entered Into Deal With Cytiva To Develop And Manufacture Rapid Test For Covid-19 Coronavirus

April 8 (Reuters) - Avacta Group PLC:

* AVACTA GROUP PLC SAYS PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE A RAPID TEST FOR COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS INFECTION FOR POPULATION SCREENING

* AVACTA GROUP PLC SAYS ENTERED INTO A COLLABORATION WITH CYTIVA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS GE HEALTHCARE LIFE SCIENCES

* AVACTA GROUP PLC - CO WILL OWN INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RELATING TO COVID-19 AFFIMER-REAGENTS AND WILL RETAIN ALL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO FUTURE PRODUCTS

* AVACTA GROUP PLC SAYS FURTHER COMMERCIAL DETAILS HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED