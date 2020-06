June 4 (Reuters) - Avacta Group PLC:

* INCREASE IN FUNDRAISING

* INCREASED FUNDRAISING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF, IN AGGREGATE, £48 MILLION

* AS RESULT OF SIGNIFICANT RETAIL DEMAND IN PRIMARYBID OFFER, INCREASED FUNDRAISING THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO 40 MILLION NEW SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: