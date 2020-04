April 22 (Reuters) - Avacta Group PLC:

* AVACTA GROUP PLC - AVACTA/CYTIVA PARTNERSHIP AHEAD OF SCHEDULE

* AVACTA GROUP - SUCCESSFULLY GENERATED MULTIPLE AFFIMER REAGENTS THAT BIND SARS-COV-2 VIRAL ANTIGEN AS PART OF COLLABORATION WITH CYTIVA