BRIEF-Avacta Says BAMS Diagnostic Test For COVID-19 Reached Prototype Stage

June 9 (Reuters) - Avacta Group PLC:

* AVACTA GROUP PLC - UPDATE ON COVID-19 TEST DEVELOPMENT WITH ADEPTRIX

* AVACTA - BAMS(TM) DIAGNOSTIC TEST FOR COVID-19 REACHED PROTOTYPE STAGE AND CAN DETECT CORONAVIRUS SPIKE PROTEIN IN MODEL SAMPLES

* AVACTA GROUP PLC - PROTOTYPE ASSAY HAS NOW BEEN DEVELOPED AND EVALUATED BY ADEPTRIX USING MODEL SAMPLES CONTAINING CORONAVIRUS SPIKE PROTEIN

* AVACTA GROUP PLC - NOW LOOKING FORWARD TO TESTING PROTOTYPE BAMS ASSAY WITH PATIENT SAMPLES IN UK VERY SOON

* AVACTA GROUP PLC - CONTINUE TO MAKE VERY GOOD PROGRESS WITH CYTIVA ON SALIVA-BASED ANTIGEN TEST