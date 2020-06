BRIEF-Avacta Updates On Affimer Therapy For COVID-19 Infection

June 18 (Reuters) - Avacta Group PLC:

* AVACTA GROUP PLC - UPDATE ON AFFIMER® THERAPY FOR COVID-19 INFECTION

* AVACTA - INFECTIVITY ASSAYS SHOW THAT AFFIMER REAGENTS PREVENT INFECTION OF HUMAN CELLS BY A SARS-COV-2 MODEL VIRUS

* AVACTA - INITIAL PHASE OF COLLABORATION SHOW “NEUTRALISING” AFFIMER REAGENTS PREVENT SARS-COV-2 MODEL VIRUS FROM ENTERING HUMAN CELLS

* AVACTA GROUP PLC - INITIAL PHASE OF A COLLABORATION SHOWING THAT THESE "NEUTRALISING" AFFIMER REAGENTS PROVIDE A POTENTIAL THERAPY FOR COVID-19