July 1 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* AVADEL ANNOUNCES SALE OF HOSPITAL STERILE INJECTABLE DRUG PORTFOLIO FOR $42.0 MILLION

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - AVADEL WILL RECEIVE $14.5 MILLION UPFRONT

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - $27.5 MILLION WILL BE PAID OUT TO AVADEL OVER NEXT 13 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: