Feb 21 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES $65 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH LEADING BIOTECH INVESTMENT FUNDS

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - WILL ISSUE 8.7 MILLION ADSS AND 487,614 SHARES OF SERIES A PREFERRED AT $7.09 PER SHARE