BRIEF-Avadel Pharma Announces Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Phase 3 REST-ON Trial

April 27 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ITS PIVOTAL PHASE 3 REST-ON TRIAL OF ONCE-NIGHTLY FT218 FOR THE TREATMENT OF EXCESSIVE DAYTIME SLEEPINESS AND CATAPLEXY IN PATIENTS WITH NARCOLEPSY

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - ONCE-NIGHTLY FT218 AT 9 G WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS - ONCE-NIGHTLY FT218 AT 7.5 G AND 6 G DOSE LEVELS ACHIEVED HIGHLY STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENTS

* AVADEL PHARMA- ONCE-NIGHTLY FT218 AT 9 G DEMONSTRATED HIGHLY STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT, CLINICALLY MEANINGFUL IMPROVEMENT ACROSS 3 CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: