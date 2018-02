Feb 14 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc:

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $125.0 MILLION 4.50% EXCHANGEABLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS - 2023 NOTES WILL BE EXCHANGEABLE AT OPTION OF HOLDERS AT INITIAL EXCHANGE RATE OF 92.6956 ADSS/$1,000 PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES