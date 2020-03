March 25 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES THE REST-ON PHASE 3 PIVOTAL TRIAL OF FT218 FOR EXCESSIVE DAYTIME SLEEPINESS AND CATAPLEXY IN PATIENTS WITH NARCOLEPSY

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC - CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE TOPLINE DATA FROM STUDY IN Q2 OF 2020