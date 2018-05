May 2 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q1 REVENUE $33.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $29.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $105 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS - CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WERE $198.2 MILLION, UP FROM $94.1 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS - REITERATING FY 2018 GUIDANCE