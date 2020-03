BRIEF-Avadel Pharmaceuticals Reports Q4 And Full Year 2019 Financial Results

March 12 (Reuters) - Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC:

* AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 REVENUE $11 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $9.1 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $10 MILLION

* REVENUES FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019 WERE $11.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO $20.9 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2018

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $64.2 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* REALIZED OVER $80 MILLION IN COST SAVINGS FROM RESTRUCTURING AND OTHER COST REDUCTION ACTIONS

