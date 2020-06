June 25 (Reuters) - Avalon Globocare Corp:

* AVALON GLOBOCARE ACHIEVES MILESTONES IN ADVANCING NOVEL INTRANASAL AND ORAL COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE

* AVALON GLOBOCARE - PARTNERSHIP WITH UNIVERSITY OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND LIFE SCIENCES IN VIENNA, AUSTRIA

* AVALON GLOBOCARE - PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP AN S-LAYER VACCINE THAT CAN BE ADMINISTERED BY AN INTRANASAL OR ORAL ROUTE AGAINST SARS-COV-2