June 8 (Reuters) - Avalon Globocare Corp:

* AVALON GLOBOCARE ANNOUNCES DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORM FOR POINT-OF-CARE RAPID DETECTION OF COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2) AND ITS CLINICALLY RELEVANT MUTATION STRAINS

* AVALON GLOBOCARE - ENTERED PARTNERSHIP WITH GENSKEY MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. TO CO-DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE IGG/IGM, SARS-COV-2 DETECTION SYSTEMS