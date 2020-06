June 29 (Reuters) - Avalon Globocare Corp:

* AVALON GLOBOCARE ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF PHASE I CLINICAL STUDY OF CAR T-CELL THERAPY CANDIDATE AVA-001

* AVALON GLOBOCARE CORP - TREATMENT WITH AVA-001 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MINIMAL TOXICITIES AND ADVERSE SIDE EFFECTS

* AVALON GLOBOCARE CORP - WILL PRESENT RESULTS OF THIS AVA-001 PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL ON JULY 11,2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: