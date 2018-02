BRIEF-Avangrid Reports Q4 Gaap Loss Per Share $0.25

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Avangrid Inc:

* AVANGRID REPORTS FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 EARNINGS OUTLOOK

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.25

* “WILL CONTINUE TO EXECUTE ON OUR LONG-TERM STRATEGY OF INCREASING RENEWABLE INSTALLED CAPACITY” IN 2018

* CO‘S U.S. GAAP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.16-$2.46 PER SHARE

* AVANGRID SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.22 TO $2.50

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $1,533 MILLION VERSUS $1,491 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $1.62 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.44 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: [reut.rs/2EPyoKB] Further company coverage: