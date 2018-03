March 15 (Reuters) - Avangrid Inc:

* AVANGRID SAYS ‍ON MARCH 9, RICHARD J. NICHOLAS, CFO GAVE NOTICE OF INTENTION TO RETIRE​ - SEC FILING

* AVANGRID INC SAYS CO WILL LAUNCH SEARCH FOR NICHOLAS' SUCCESSOR - SEC FILING​