BRIEF-Avangrid Says Subsidiary's Proposal Chosen for Massachusetts Clean Energy Initiative

March 28 (Reuters) - AVANGRID INC:

* SAYS SUBSIDIARY CENTRAL MAINE POWER COMPANY’S (CMP) NEW ENGLAND CLEAN ENERGY CONNECT (NECEC) TRANSMISSION PROJECT WILL ADVANCE AS SOLE CLEAN ENERGY SOLUTION IN MASSACHUSETTS GREEN COMMUNITIES ACT SECTION 83D RFP FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS FOR CLEAN ENERGY PROJECTS

* SAYS CMP’s CLEAN ENERGY SOLUTION WAS SELECTED FROM AMONG 46 PROPOSALS IN BID to DELIVER CLEAN ENERGY TO NEW ENGLAND GRID BY MASSACHUSETTS

* CMP PROPOSED THE $950 MILLION NECEC IN A JOINT BID WITH HYDRO-QUÉBEC FOR A TWENTY-YEAR CONTRACT TO DELIVER RENEWABLE ENERGY FROM QUÉBEC TO THE NEW ENGLAND GRID IN RESPONSE TO THE 83D CLEAN ENERGY RFP

* THE NEW ENGLAND CLEAN ENERGY CONNECT INCLUDES A 1,200 MEGAWATT HIGH-VOLTAGE DIRECT CURRENT TRANSMISSION LINE LINKING THE ELECTRICAL GRIDS IN QUÉBEC AND NEW ENGLAND

* MASSACHUSETTS ELECTRIC DISTRIBUTION COMPANIES ON WEDNESDAY TERMINATED CONDITIONAL SELECTION OF THE NORTHERN PASS TRANSMISSION HYDRO PROPOSAL. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)