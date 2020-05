May 6 (Reuters) - Avanos Medical Inc:

* AVANOS MEDICAL INC - CO’S CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, RON DOLLENS DID NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION IN 2020 AND RETIRED FROM BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* AVANOS MEDICAL INC - BOARD ELECTED GARY BLACKFORD AS CHAIRMAN, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING Source text - bit.ly/2WBOWfI Further company coverage: