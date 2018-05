May 23 (Reuters) - Avante Logixx Inc:

* AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ANNOUNCES $7.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

* AVANTE LOGIXX-UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO PURCHASE FROM TREASURY, ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS, 18.75 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF COMPANY AT PRICE OF $0.40 PER SHARE