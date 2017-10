Sept 25 (Reuters) - Avante Logixx Inc:

* Avante Logixx CEO to step down

* Avante Logixx Inc - chief executive officer, George Rossolatos, informed board of his decision to step down

* Avante Logixx Inc - during notice period, Rossolatos will continue to serve as a director of Avante

* Avante Logixx Inc - ‍board is taking immediate steps to search for potential successor CEO candidates​