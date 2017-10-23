BRIEF-Avante Logixx starts strategic review, appoints interim CEO

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Avante Logixx Inc-
* Avante Logixx Inc. announces interim CEO appointment
* Says Rodney Wechsler appointed interim CEO
* Avante Logixx Inc - company also announces today that its board of directors is commencing a review of strategic alternatives
* Avante Logixx Inc - strategic alternatives include but are not limited to a business combination, merger or sale
* Avante Logixx Inc- board is continuing with search efforts to identify and evaluate potential successor CEO candidates, including interim CEO
* Avante Logixx Inc - company has engaged Crosbie & Company Inc. to assist it in conducting and implementing the strategic review
* Avante Logixx Inc - intends to make normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 5.2 million common shares, to be transacted through facilities of exchange