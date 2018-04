April 3 (Reuters) - Avante Logixx Inc:

* AVANTE ANNOUNCES INTERNAL CORPORATE REORGANIZATION AND PLANS FOR FURTHER REORGANIZATION OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* ‍COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE WILL BE SIMPLIFIED AND STREAMLINED​

* ‍ANNOUNCED AMALGAMATION OF 2 WHOLLY-OWNED UNITS, AVANTE SECURITY AND INTO-ELECTRONICS INTO 1 UNIT KNOWN AS 'AVANTE SECURITY INC.'​​