Dec 27 (Reuters) - Avanti Communications Group Plc:

* FY REVENUE 56.6 MILLION USD VERSUS 82.8 MILLION USD YEAR AGO

* ‍NET DEBT AT YEAR END OF $562.0M (2016: $588.9M)​