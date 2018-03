March 1 (Reuters) - Avanti Communications Group Plc:

* H1 REVENUE FELL 37.5 PERCENT TO 20.2 MILLION USD

* ‍HY EBITDA LOSS OF $11.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $6.3 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* ‍REVENUE IN SECOND HALF IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE​