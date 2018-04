April 6 (Reuters) - Avanti Communications Group PLC:

* ‍SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF HYLAS 4​

* ‍SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF HYLAS 4 FROM KOUROU, FRENCH GUIANA ON ARIANE FLIGHT VA242 ON THURSDAY 5TH APRIL 2018.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)