July 7 (Reuters) - Avantor Inc:

* AVANTOR® ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND PRICING OF OFFERING OF $2.0 BILLION EQUIVALENT OF SENIOR NOTES

* AVANTOR INC - PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DOLLAR-DENOMINATED NOTES HAS BEEN UPSIZED FROM $1.0 BILLION PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

* AVANTOR INC - NOTES WILL MATURE ON JULY 15, 2028