BRIEF-Avantor Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.09

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Avantor Inc:

* AVANTOR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $1.52 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $1.53 BILLION

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.16 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PROJECTS ORGANIC SALES TO BE UP 4% TO 6% FOR 2020

* FY 2020 FREE CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $450-500 MILLION, UP 50-65% FROM 2019

* AVANTOR - COREY WALKER, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AMERICAS, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE CO TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF A CO OUTSIDE LIFE SCIENCES INDUSTRY

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.19

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: