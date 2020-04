BRIEF-Avation Offers Short-Term Interest Package Bearing Financial Facilities To Clients

April 7 (Reuters) - Avation PLC:

* AVATION PLC - COMPANY HAS OFFERED A PACKAGE OF SHORT-TERM INTEREST BEARING FINANCIAL FACILITIES TO ALL OF ITS CLIENTS

* AVATION PLC - ANTICIPATED THAT AVATION CAN SUCCESSFULLY OPERATE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD GREATER THAN A YEAR ON THIS BASIS

* AVATION PLC - THERE ARE NO AIRCRAFT LEASE EXPIRIES BEFORE AUGUST 2021, NO SCHEDULED COMMERCIAL DEBT MATURITIES BEFORE AUGUST 2021

* AVATION PLC - CURRENTLY IN COMPLIANCE WITH ALL BANK COVENANTS.

* AVATION PLC - COMPANY HAS PLACED A MORATORIUM ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND ALL AIRCRAFT PURCHASES HAVE BEEN DEFERRED.

* AVATION PLC - NO DIVIDENDS WILL BE CONSIDERED BEFORE SEPTEMBER 2020

* AVATION PLC - PROBABLE THAT COMPANY WILL NOT PAY A FURTHER DIVIDEND IN CALENDAR YEAR 2020