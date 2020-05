May 27 (Reuters) - Avation PLC:

* AVATION PLC - TERMINATION STRATEGIC REVIEW & FORMAL SALE PROCESS

* AVATION PLC - CONFIRMS THAT IT IS NO LONGER IN ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH ANY INTERESTED PARTIES

* AVATION - IN LIGHT OF ONGOING VIRUS DISRUPTION, CONCLUDED THAT SALE UNLIKELY TO PRODUCE OUTCOME THAT ACCURATELY REFLECTS LONG-TERM VALUE OF CO

* AVATION - WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON NEAR-TERM EXECUTION AND LIQUIDITY, INCLUDING MANAGING CAPITAL STRUCTURE