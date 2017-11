BRIEF-Avaya Announces Court Approval Of Restructuring Plan

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Avaya Holdings Corp:

* ‍AVAYA ANNOUNCES COURT APPROVAL OF RESTRUCTURING PLAN​

* AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP - ‍UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK CONFIRMED SECOND AMENDED CHAPTER 11 PLAN OF REORGANIZATION​

* AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP - ‍EXPECTS TO EMERGE FROM ITS RESTRUCTURING PROCESS IN 2017​

* AVAYA HOLDINGS - ‍PROJECTS TO HAVE ABOUT $2.925 BILLION OF FUNDED DEBT UPON EMERGENCE FROM CHAPTER 11 PROTECTION​

* AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP-‍REVISED CAPITAL STRUCTURE IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN MORE THAN $200 MILLION IN ANNUAL CASH INTEREST SAVINGS COMPARED TO FISCAL YEAR 2016​

* AVAYA HOLDINGS - ‍PROJECTS TO HAVE $300 MILLION SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDING FACILITY AVAILABLE UPON EMERGENCE FROM CHAPTER 11 PROTECTION​