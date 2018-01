Jan 25 (Reuters) - Avaya Holdings Corp:

* AVAYA ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2018

* AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP - PRELIMINARY GAAP REVENUE FOR Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $600 MILLION TO $604 MILLION

* AVAYA HOLDINGS CORP - PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 IS EXPECTED IN RANGE OF $769 MILLION TO $779 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: