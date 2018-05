May 10 (Reuters) - Avaya Holdings Corp:

* AVAYA REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE $672 MILLION

* QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $757 MILLION

* SEES REVENUE OF $690-$705 MILLION, NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $750-$770 MILLION FOR Q3

* SEES Q3 GAAP NET LOSS $0.89-$0.97 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SEES Q3 GAAP NET LOSS $0.89-$0.97 PER DILUTED SHARE