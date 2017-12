BRIEF-Avaya Says Q4 Revenue $790 Million

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Avaya Holdings Corp:

* AVAYA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $790 MILLION

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN 62.7%, NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 63.2%,

* QTRLY OPERATING INCOME OF $64 MILLION, QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME OF $178 MILLION OR 22.5% OF REVENUE

* TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q4 WAS $790 MILLION, DOWN $13 MILLION COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER

* IN QUARTER, LOWER DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES PRIMARILY DUE TO EXTENDED PROCUREMENT CYCLES RESULTING FROM CHAPTER 11 FILING

* AVAYA - REDUCTION OF DEBT AND CERTAIN OTHER LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS WILL IMPROVE ANNUAL CASH FLOW BY APPROXIMATELY $300 MILLION COMPARED TO FISCAL 2016