#Communications Equipment
December 15, 2017 / 11:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-AVCON Information Technology says change of controlling shareholders and actual controller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15(Reuters) - AVCON Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says co’s current controlling shareholders and actual controller plan to cut stake in the co to 4.8 percent

* Says a Shenzhen-based firm will directly hold 14.1 percent stake and 18.9 percent stake corresponding voting power in the co

* Says the Shenzhen-based firm will become co’s new controlling shareholder, Yao Lihong, Ye Shunpeng and Liu Haidong will become co’s new actual controllers

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SZpjoh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
