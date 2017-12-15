BRIEF-AVCON Information Technology says change of controlling shareholders and actual controller

Dec 15(Reuters) - AVCON Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says co’s current controlling shareholders and actual controller plan to cut stake in the co to 4.8 percent
* Says a Shenzhen-based firm will directly hold 14.1 percent stake and 18.9 percent stake corresponding voting power in the co
* Says the Shenzhen-based firm will become co’s new controlling shareholder, Yao Lihong, Ye Shunpeng and Liu Haidong will become co’s new actual controllers
