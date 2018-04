April 18 (Reuters) - Avcorp Industries Inc:

* AVCORP ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* AVCORP INDUSTRIES INC - EFFECTIVE APRIL 19, 2018, PETER GEORGE HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN HIS ROLE AS CEO OF AVCORP GROUP

* AVCORP INDUSTRIES INC- BOARD HAS APPOINTED AMANDEEP KALER, CURRENTLY GENERAL MANAGER OF AVCORP'S DELTA OPERATIONS, AS NEW CEO OF AVCORP GROUP