April 16 (Reuters) - Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Inc:

* AVEDA TRANSPORTATION AND ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $53.1 MILLION, UP $21.7 MILLION

* SAYS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR Q1 2018 INDICATE THAT CO EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUE OF $59.0 MILLION TO $60.5 MILLION

* SAYS PLANNING TO INVEST $12.0 MILLION IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM IN 2018