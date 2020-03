March 26 (Reuters) - Aveng Ltd:

* VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT: RESPONSE TO THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* MOOLMANS WILL CEASE ACTIVE MINING AT ITS SOUTH AFRICAN SITES

* MOOLMANS CONTRACT IN GUINEA CONTINUES TO OPERATE AT THIS STAGE

* FULL EXTENT OF IMPACT ON OPERATIONS ACROSS PORTFOLIO BY GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS IS AT PRESENT UNKNOWN FOR MCCONNELL SUBSIDIARY