May 15 (Reuters) - Avenir Telecom SA:

* 2019-2020 REVENUE EUR 31.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.1 MILLION IN 2018-2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY SINCE MAY IS VERY WEAK AFTER A SUSTAINED MONTH IN APRIL

* THIS LEVEL OF ACTIVITY SHOULD ENABLE GROUP TO POST IMPROVED ANNUAL RESULTS AND FINANCIAL POSITION AT END OF MARCH 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2T8BJu2 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)