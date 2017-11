Nov 23 (Reuters) - AVENIR TELECOM SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 29‍​.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 26.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR ‍​28.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 2.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ANTICIPATES GRADUAL REBOUND OF ITS ACTIVITY FROM H2 OF 2017/2018‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2A2tiHT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)